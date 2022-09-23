The best AirPods Pro 2 prices and deals

The AirPods Pro 2 release date is finally here, and we’ve found all the best places to buy them. Here you’ll find everything you need to know about getting a hold of the latest AirPods - Price, availability, and deals.

We’ve gathered together all the best retailers that carry the AirPods Pro 2, and found all the best AirPods Pro deals that we can muster. As we find more deals and sales on the AirPods Pro 2, we’ll keep this page updated, so you can be sure you’re going to get the best price possible.

AirPods Pro 2 deals and stock at a glance

The AirPods Pro 2 cost $249 full price.

You can currently save $10 when you buy a pair of AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon.

Stock currently remains stable at most vendors.

Buying from Apple lets you engrave a memoji on the charging case.

Best AirPods Pro 2 deals and where to find them in the US

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you buy a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Amazon you'll save $10 on MSRP. The deal isn't displayed as such, but if you check the price elsewhere, you'll see that you're saving a little.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) You can buy a pair of AirPods Pro 2 at B&H Photo, where you'll also get free expedited shipping to make sure you get them a little quicker.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you buy the AirPods Pro 2 from Best Buy, you'll also get 3 months free of Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple News+ to go with your new headphones.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | Apple (opens in new tab) As always, you can go straight to the source and buy a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Apple themselves. Delivery dates have started to slip here, but only by a few days. Remember that Apple doesn't mark things as out of stock - it only shifts shipping dates around.

Best AirPods Pro 2 deals and where to find them in the UK

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £249 at Currys (opens in new tab) If you want to buy a pair of AirPods Pro 2 from Currys but you spot a better price elsewhere, the price promise means that Currys will always give you a better price.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you've got Amazon Prime, you can buy a pair of AirPods Pro 2 with next-day delivery. Amazon also offers AppleCare+ so you can protect the AirPods a little more.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £249 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Buying the AirPods Pro 2 at department store John Lewis will get you an extra 6 months free of Apple Music, as well as free delivery.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | £249 at Apple (opens in new tab) Go straight to the source to get your AirPods Pro and you'll be able to get them engraved with a memoji, should that tickle your fancy.

Buying the AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 come with a whole range of new features, along with an instantly recognizable design. While the little earbuds look very similar to the previous model, there have been some improvements in their tiny white shells. The H2 chip promises to bring better noise canceling, apparently blocking out 50% more noise than the first generation AirPods Pro. That chip will also run the improved Transparency mode, which will block loud, harsh sounds while allowing the sounds you want, like a conversation, through. Touch controls have, for better or worse, been added to the stems in addition to the pressure-sensitive pad that was already there, and there’s a new set of tips in the box for smaller ears.

The charging case now has a speaker to help you find them, and there’s even a lanyard strap to make it feel like 2010 all over again. They are, by the looks of things, a fairly significant upgrade over the previous pair - and here’s where you can get some.