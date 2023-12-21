This Sony WH-1000XM4 last-minute deal makes a great pair of headphones a no-brainer — get them at their lowest-ever price
For drowning out the noise.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless headphones are an excellent choice for anyone who wants to drown out the world a little and wants their music to really take center stage. Now that they’re at their lowest-ever price of $228 at Amazon, there has never been a more perfect time to pick them up.
What makes this deal even better is, that if you order it now, they'll will still arrive in time for Christmas. Just check delivery details before you buy and check the next-day Prime delivery tab. You still have time to grab an excellent gift, and a handy gift wrap option at checkout takes out all the work for you.
Sound and look great
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones |
$348 $228 at Amazon
With a premium feel, excellent noise canceling capabilities, and up to 30 hours of battery life from just a small charge, these are a premium pair of headphones that are significantly cheaper than they were just last week. If you, or someone you know, are looking for a great pair of headphones, this is the perfect choice.
Price Check: $229.99 at Best Buy | $229.99 at Target
Coming with a comfortable fit, AI digital music upscaling, and a great built-in mic, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are great for both dedicated music sessions and day-to-day use. If you have a slightly larger head, they may sit a little tight and you can’t easily charge them while listening, but these are minor downsides.
They are a tad more expensive than the likes of the AirPods Pro 2, which are in-ear, but managed to top the list of iMore’s best noise-canceling headphones for a reason. They sound great, last a long time, and look even better — giving the newer WH-1000XM5 hot competition at this lower price. For most headphone users, you won’t get any better at this price point.
