We scoured Best Buy's incredible Apple deals and found up to $100 off AirPods — From the Max to the AirPods 2

There’s a pair of AirPods for everyone, Be that the budget-friendly AirPods 2, the noise-canceling AirPods Pro 2, or the weighty AirPods Max, there’s a model for all price points, needs, and use cases. But, as with all Apple products, they are often more expensive than you might like.
At the moment, there’s a great way to get some money off a pair of AirPods if you head over to Best Buy's Apple sale. There, you’ll find some great deals on almost the entirety of the AirPods line — and the sale ends June 9th, so you don’t have long to get involved and get a stunning deal on a new pair!
Don’t miss the rest of the sale as well, where you’ll find more incredible deals on Apple devices over the next few days, from MacBooks to Apple Pencils.
AirPods deals at Best Buy
AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Best Buy
Apple’s top-of-the-range over-ear AirPods are some very expensive headphones, but this deal makes them a whole lot more affordable. This only misses out on the lowest-ever price by $30, so it’s well worth grabbing.
Price check: $449 at Amazon | $529 at B&H Photo
AirPods 2 | $129 $89 at Best Buy
The budget pair of AirPods are still a solid little pair of in-ear true wireless headphones. This price is only $10 higher than their previous lowest price and chops $40 off the full price for a great way of getting some AirPods in your pocket.
Price check: $89 at Amazon | $109 at B&H Photo
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $189 at Best Buy
The AirPods Pro 2 are well known for their incredible noise canceling, and this deal gets you a pair for almost their lowest price ever. You also get 3 months of Apple Music for free when you buy them from Best Buy, something you don’t get at other retailers.
Price check: $189 at Amazon | $229 at B&H Photo
