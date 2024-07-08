You can now buy AirPods for just $79, and Prime Day hasn't even started yet

Prime Day might be just around the corner, but there are already some great deals to nab — like this one, which gets you a pair of AirPods 2 for their lowest price ever. That’s a full $50 off the full price, making them $79 at Amazon.

With more Prime Day Apple deals so close, you might be hesitant to start buying anything whether they’re reduced or not, but it’s very unlikely that the price of the AirPods 2 will fall any lower than this brilliant Prime Day AirPods deal.

AirPods 2 lowest price ever

AirPods 2 | $129 $79 at Amazon We’ve never seen a lower price than this on the AirPods 2, and this one rarely rolls around — when it does, it’s well worth picking a pair up. That makes them cheaper than the majority of their competition, perfect if you’re looking to replace an aging pair or even for when you want a spare pair to toss in the ‘stuff drawer’.

The AirPods 2 might not be the newest pair of earbuds in Apple’s roster, but they’re perfect if you want to dip your toes in the AirPods pool and don’t want to spend AirPods Pro 2 money. While they lack noise canceling and Spatial Audio, they make up for it in price and comfort.

If you’re not a fan of intrusive in-ear silicon tips, then the AirPods 2 might just be a godsend. They’re shaped like Apple’s oldEarPods, meaning they sit just inside the ear, rather than jammed directly into the ear canal, making for a more comfortable fit for some users.

Sound-wise, they’re not going to hold a candle to the AirPods Pro 2, but they’re going to sound just fine for the price — and they’re now going to cost you even less, thanks to this deal.