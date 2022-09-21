You can save $10 on the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch SE 2 - and they're not even out yet

This is the best AirPods Pro 2 deal, and they haven't even been released yet. Announced during Apple's 'Far Out' event, the AirPods Pro 2 are coming with some extra specs and a snazzy new case. They'll launch almost everywhere at the same price as the previous model, $249; apart from Amazon. Instead, Amazon has opted to take $10 off the price, letting you preorder them for $239 (opens in new tab). If you've already preordered them from Amazon at the full price, then Amazon's preorder price guarantee should kick in, and you'll get this lower price when they're dispatched ready for Friday.

They've also done exactly the same with the new Apple Watch SE 2 - again, not launching properly until Friday, you can currently preorder a 44mm model with $9 off (opens in new tab). These may not be massive savings, but if you want a device on day one and you were already going to pay full price, then it is a welcome extra discount. If you've been scratching your chin about whether to buy one, this discount could be what pushes you over the edge. After all, you can never be sure how long these prices are going to last.

It's worth noting that Amazon hasn't got the full price for either product on the product pages, so the lower price looks like full price. Rest assured, those prices are lower than you will pay elsewhere.

Early discounts on AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch SE 2

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 now $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There's double the noise canceling, a cool new adjustable transparency mode, and a lanyard hole on the case - and now there's also $10 off at Amazon. This is the cheapest preorder price we've found ready for Friday.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 | $279 now $270 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch SE has always been a great option for people looking to save money on an Apple Watch, and the new generation doesn't look to be any different. This is on the larger 44mm watch - the smaller models don't have the same discount available. With this little $9 discount at Amazon on preorders, you'll be able to save a bit more, too.

The Apple Watch SE 2 and the AirPods Pro 2 don't release until this Friday, September 23 - but Amazon has already made them a little less expensive. The two products are bringing with them a host of improvements to the last model, with some extra features and improved batteries.

The AirPods Pro 2 will come with the new Apple H2 chip inside. This looks to improve noise canceling, blocking double the noise of the last model, and power the new adjustable transparency mode, which will be able to sort through the noise around you and amplify the important bits while blocking out the louder noises. The case has also been improved, with a better 'Find My' function that uses a small speaker in the bottom of the case to help you find it when you inevitably drop it down the back of a sofa. They seem to be a great upgrade on the previous model, but we won't know for sure until we've got a pair on the iMore review desk.

The Apple Watch SE has a few upgrades, including improved battery life, a brighter screen, and more colors. It may not be completely different from the prior model, but it's got enough new stuff to justify its existence.

