Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Aisha Tyler for the upcoming series The Last Thing He Told Me. Tyler is best known for roles in Archer and Fear the Walking Dead.

Deadline reports that Tyler will play the role of Jules, the best friend of Hannah — a character that will be played by star Jennifer Garner.

Based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave, the series tells the story of Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.

Dave will also be involved as series creator alongside co-creator Josh Singer. No timeline for when we can expect The Last Thing He Told Me has been shared so far, but we do know that an Apple TV+ subscription will be required in order to watch. Those who already have subscriptions to other Apple services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade can also take advantage of Apple One. The subscription bundle can even help people save money while potentially adding services to the mix.

Apple will be hoping that The Last Thing He Told Me can join a growing list of must-watch shows that already include Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance, and Slow Horses.

