What you need to know
- Apple has reportedly signed Aisha Tyler for the upcoming series The Last Thing He Told Me.
- Tyler is best known for roles in Archer and Fear the Walking Dead.
- The Last Thing He Told Me is based on a book by Laura Dave.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Aisha Tyler for the upcoming series The Last Thing He Told Me. Tyler is best known for roles in Archer and Fear the Walking Dead.
Deadline reports that Tyler will play the role of Jules, the best friend of Hannah — a character that will be played by star Jennifer Garner.
Based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave, the series tells the story of Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.
Dave will also be involved as series creator alongside co-creator Josh Singer. No timeline for when we can expect The Last Thing He Told Me has been shared so far, but we do know that an Apple TV+ subscription will be required in order to watch. Those who already have subscriptions to other Apple services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade can also take advantage of Apple One. The subscription bundle can even help people save money while potentially adding services to the mix.
Apple will be hoping that The Last Thing He Told Me can join a growing list of must-watch shows that already include Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance, and Slow Horses.
If you want to enjoy The Last Thing He Told Me in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Charge everyone's iPhone, iPad, Nintendo Switch console, and more
These days, we all need to charge our various devices at some point in the day. If you want to make it easier for everyone in your household, the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station can help charge multiple devices at once.
Runestone is a gorgeous new & lightweight text editor for iPhone and iPad
If you're someone who needs to write text, whether that's blog posts, code for a website, or anything else, you need a good text editor. Runestone is the latest entry into the world of cool, lightweight text editors for iPhone and iPad and it's one that you should absolutely be checking out.
Big Sony WH-1000XM5 leak shows Apple should be worried for AirPods Max
Sony's upcoming WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are now more real than ever after new photos appeared on Reddit that appear to show the full retail packaging they will ship in.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.