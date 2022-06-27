Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Alessandro Nivola to join the cast of the upcoming limited series The Big Cigar. Nivola has appeared in various movies and TV shows over the years including Jurassic Park III, The Many Saints of Newark, and more.

Deadlie today reports that Nivola will join André Holland on the Apple TV+ show, a series that will be "showrun and executive produced by NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois."

The show will tell a story that's almost too good to be true ... except it really is.

With the first episode written and executive produced by Jim Hecht and based on the eponymous Playboy article from Joshuah Bearman, The Big Cigar tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola), the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider, to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.

There is currently no public timeline for when we should expect to see The Big Cigar on our screens, but you can bet that you will need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it in.

