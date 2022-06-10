Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Lesley Manville to play a role in Alfonso Cuarón's upcoming series Disclaimer. The show already has Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline involved.

The list of big names attached to Disclaimer is a long and storied one with Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Hoyeon, and Louis Partridge all involved. We don't yet know when the show will arrive on Apple TV+, but that cast list definitely puts it firmly in the "one to watch" column.

Apple TV+ confirmed the show's existence last year, noting that it's based on a novel of the same name.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, "Disclaimer" will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

This is far from the first Apple TV+ show to be based on a book, of course. Titles like The Essex Serpent, Lisey's Story, Dark Horses, and Foundation are just a handful of shows that started on paper before jumping to the screen. Everyone involved will be hoping for the positive reception those shows received.

Disclaimer will be the first show to result from a multi-year deal that Apple TV+ signed with Cuarón and will not be the last.

