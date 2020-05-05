iRobot has been a real American pioneer in the robotic cleaning arena. Since the launch of the original Roomba back in 2002, the company has continued innovating with more and more advanced models taking us up to today's flagship s Series, a true traditional vacuum cleaner replacement. There are other series also worth considering through, from the entry-level, yet capable 600 Series, and the e Series designed especially for pet owners. We're taking a look at the five major iRobot Roomba series so you can decide which will best suit you. We're starting with the entry-level series and working our way up to the wow-factor flagship models.

The iRobot Roomba 600 Series is the entry-level option that's an affordable choice for anyone who isn't sure if living the robot life is for them. There are two models available, the 675 and the 614. As far as vacuuming goes, they are essentially the same product, but the 675 gets Wi-Fi connectivity. The 675 is the model we're going to be focusing on, especially as the price is the same. That Wi-Fi connectivity means you can use the iRobot Home app to instigate a clean remotely, at any time. You can schedule daily cleaning for every day of the week. The 675 will clean for up to 60 minutes before automatically returning to base to recharge. The Roomba 675 has a patented three-stage cleaning system. It loosens dirt, dust, and hair with its brushes, then lifts and suctions it into the dust bin. The vacuum's auto-adjusting cleaning head automatically adapts its height to the surface it's on so that it can clean carpet and hard flooring. It moves easily between each type of flooring while navigating around objects and avoiding drops. As with all Roomba models, the 675 gets iRobot's "Dirt Detect" technology. The sensors alert the robot about dirtier areas of your home, and then it cleans them more thoroughly. So, spill areas aren't an issue and high-traffic spots where dirt is more likely to build up get extra attention. Pros: Automatically returns to base

Can schedule cleaning

Dirt Detect tech Cons: Basic functionality

Best for Pet Owners: iRobot Roomba e Series

Just as Dyson introduced its "Animal" range designed especially to tackle problem pet hair, iRobot has created the e Series, perfect for pet owners. The Roomba e5 has dual multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-efficiency filter that traps 99% of all mold, pollen, dust mites, and cat and dog allergens. The e5 can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. When it's full, to make sure those microscopic particles don't escape back into your home during emptying, the e5 has a washable bin that you can simply rinse under the faucet. The e5 has a full suite of iRobot's intelligent sensors to help it navigate around your living spaces and prevent it from falling down steps and stairs. Wi-Fi-enabled, the e5 can be monitored and controlled through the iRobot Home app. This model can also be voice-controlled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Pros: Removes 99% of allergens

Washable bin

90 minutes of battery life Cons: Not as advanced as other models

Best for Apartments: iRobot Roomba 900 Series

iRobot's mid-range 900 series is represented by the capable Roomba 960, which has multi-room cleaning capabilities. This model combines iRobot's iAdapt 2.0 Responsive Navigation along with its vSLAM technology to clean an entire level of your home in one go, making it a great one-stop solution for people living in apartments. The clever vSLAM technology uses an optical sensor to capture hundreds of thousands of data points per second, intelligently creating a detailed map of its surroundings, so it knows where it's been and where it still needs to clean. So, if you live in a one-floor apartment and can leave the doors open, the 960 can vacuum your entire living space while you're out. The Roomba 960 will run continuously for up to 75 minutes. If the 960's battery runs low before it completes the level, it will recharge itself, then finish the job once juiced up. With three-stage cleaning, this model has a specially designed "Edge-Sweeping Brush" to clean along walls and counters. It boasts a high-efficiency filter to trap 99% of allergens. This vacuum cleaner can be controlled hands-free using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also works with the iRobot Home app. If you invest in the iRobot Braava jet m6 robotic mop, thanks to iRobot's Imprint Link Technology, you can use the app to pair the two devices so that the mop starts cleaning once the vac is done. Pros: iAdapt 2.0 and vSLAM tech

Can be paired with the m6 robo-mop

Recharge and resume functionality Cons: Only 75 minutes of battery life

Best No-Fuss Option: iRobot Roomba i Series

There are two models in iRobot's advanced i Series; the i7 and the i7+. The only difference between the two is that the more expensive i7+ comes complete with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal docking station, so this is the product we're taking a closer look at. With the amazing ability to empty itself, when the i7+ returns to the base for charging, it automatically sucks out the dirt it has collected into a sealed, disposable, "AllergenLock" bag inside the unit. The bag can hold up to 30 days worth of debris, so it will go for months without needing to be replaced. When it does, the smart design means the allergens won't leak back out into your home. The i Series gets iRobot's vSLAM optical sensor technology that helps it recognize its surroundings. The iAdapt technology on this model is upgraded to 3.0. So, as well as remembering when it's been and needs to go, you can set up "Keep Out Zones" to fence off areas you don't want the vacuum cleaner to go, such as near fragile items of home decor or animal food bowls. Imprint Link Technology allows the Roomba i7+ and Braava jet m6 robots to automatically clean in sequence, and they also get Imprint Smart Mapping. This works with the other navigational tech so you can direct your i7+ to clean a specific area of your home. For example, with the connected remote control abilities, you could use the Home app or a voice-controlled device to ask your i7+ to clean the kitchen immediately. Pros: Self-emptying

Imprint Smart Mapping tech

Can clean certain rooms Cons: High cost

Best for Powerful Cleaning: iRobot Roomba s Series