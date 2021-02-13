We all know Zelda is a badass and the Princess Zelda alter egos we've seen throughout the history of Zelda games only solidify that fact. From disguising herself to be able to fight unnoticed, to leading a band of pirates, and being a literal Goddess incarnate, she doesn't let anything stop her. To date, there are three very notable characters that have been revealed to be Princess Zelda herself across multiple games. In the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Breath of the Wild 2, she will simply remain Princess Zelda as she was in the first Breath of the Wild, but maybe in the future we can hope to see more bad babes like these alter egos. Zelda's Alter Egos: Sheik

The first of the Zelda alter egos to appear was in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. She disguised herself as a surviving Sheikah cleverly named Sheik. The Sheikah people are ninja warriors that defend the Royal Family. In Ocarina of Time, they are said to have been largely wiped out protecting the Royal Family in the Civil War. Throughout the game, Sheik guides Link, teaching him songs for the ocarina to help him through his journey. She decided to disguise herself in order to be able to do this without being detected by Ganondorf, who was looking for her to get the Triforce of Wisdom. Sheik also makes appearances in Super Smash Bros Melee, Super Smash Bros Brawl, and Hyrule Warriors. This disguised character does make a fun brawler in any of these games. Zelda's Alter Egos: Tetra