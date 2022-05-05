We've all been in a situation where we need to charge our devices but don't have many convenient outlets within reach. When it comes to providing juice for everyone's devices, you can't go wrong with a charging station. These units can charge multiple pieces of tech at once and can help your home look tidier without a million cables running from all of the outlets in any given room. I recently had the chance to test out the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station, which, as the name suggests, offers seven ports for charging up a variety of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Nintendo Switch consoles, or other handy tech. Its small size and wide compatibility range make it an excellent accessory for any home.

Alxum 7 Port Charging Station Bottom line: With seven charging ports and slots for up to seven devices, this Alxum charging station is the perfect accessory for the entire household. It even comes with a mix of cable types to fit both Apple and Android devices. The Good One 30W PD port

Six USB ports

Includes seven cables

Charges all devices in one location

Movable dividers

Optional Apple Watch stand The Bad Expensive

No wireless charging $60 at Amazon

Alxum 7 Port Charging Station: Price and availability

This brand new charging station has an MSRP of $60 and can charge as many as seven devices at a time. You can find it selling on Amazon, where the price may go down after it has been on the market for a few months. It is a bit on the pricey side, but that's because it offers so many charging slots, comes with a mix of cables, and even includes a USB-C PD fast charging port. Alxum 7 Port Charging Station: What's good

Regardless of whether members of your family need to charge their iPhone, iPad, or other electronic devices, this compact station can allow everyone to do so at once from one convenient location. No more fighting over that one well-placed outlet in the room.

Category Alxum 7 port charging station Charge ports 7; 1 30W PD / 6 USB 2.4 Watts 70W Cables 2 Lightning, 3 USB-C, 1 Micro B, 1 USB-C to USB-C Apple Watch stand Yes Dimensions 8.19 x 7.44 x 1.97 inches Weight 1.34 pounds

There are slots for up to seven devices, and the transparent dividers can easily be installed or removed if you have a device that needs more space. These dividers feel strong overall, but you'll want to be careful not to exert too much pressure, or they could snap. There's also an optional Apple Watch stand if you want to use it. The easy take-down and set-up nature of these dividers make the Alxum charging station very convenient to travel with. If you think you'll be staying in an area with limited outlets, you'll want to bring it along. Six of the ports are 0-2.4A USBs, while the last one is a 30W PD USB-C port for faster charging. This device also comes with seven short cables that work with various devices. There are two Lightning to USBs, three USB-C to USBs, one micro B to USB, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. This being the case, you might need to supply some of your own cables if there aren't enough of the particular kind you need.

The Alxum charging station is very easy to travel with. To test the charging station, I connected a number of devices, including an iPad, iPhone, Apple Pencil (1st Gen), two Nintendo Switch consoles, a Fire HD 8 Tablet, and a Google Pixel 5a. I did have to supply some of my own cables as the included ones weren't enough to accommodate my devices. Regardless of how many connected devices, the station was able to provide power and juice up the depleted devices within an hour or two. All of the cables bulging out from one side of the charging station can look rather cluttered. However, it tends to be tidier than having a bunch of long cables extending from various outlets around your house. The Alxum charging station has a small footprint, so you won't need to clear away a large area for it. But you should make sure the devices you place in it will have enough space to easily be put in place or removed. There are also rubber feet on the bottom of the charging station to keep it from shifting around while people plug or unplug their devices. In my case, I was happy these rubber nubs were there cause they prevented my cat from being able to knock the charging station off of my table. Alxum 7 Port Charging Station: What's not good

There are plenty of other charging stations for anyone who needs fewer or more charging ports. However, it usually works out that the more you pay, the more power a station has. The more powerful a station is, the faster it can charge devices up. This Alxum one is a tad on the expensive side for what it offers, but it's a very useful one that can work in any home. Plus, the ports are compatible with any USB cable, so you can use them for just about any devices you need instead of being stuck with specific Lightning or USB ports. You'll just need to supply any additional cables you might need. Now, of course, these days wireless charging is all the rage, but the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station doesn't offer it. If that's important to you, you can find other charging stations with at least one wireless charging area and all cabled charging spots. Alxum 7 Port Charging Station: Competition

There are several charging stations out there, with different designs, charging slots, and device compatibility. One of the ones we like most here at iMore is the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station. It can charge up to five devices at a time, with one of those areas being QI Wireless Charging for things like your iPhone or AirPods Pro. However, it doesn't have a dedicated Apple Watch area. Another great choice is the SIIG 90W Charging Station with Ambient Light. It has built-in slots and ports for up to 10 devices. The large pad on the side is not a wireless charging area but is rather a place to accommodate any other devices that might need charging. Alxum 7 Port Charging Station: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You have a wide range of devices

You want a tidier way to charge everyone's devices

You'd like something that's easy to travel with You shouldn't buy this if... You need more slots

You don't have multiple devices that need charging

You specifically want more PD charging slots or wireless charging options If you and your roommates, family members, or friends are constantly fighting over the most convenient outlets in an area to charge up your devices, the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station can help. Providing a compact area for replenishing up to seven batteries at once can remove cluttery cables from showing up in other areas of your home. Since the slots can be adjusted or easily reinstalled, it allows this charging station to hold a variety of devices. Not to mention, the six USB ports are compatible with any kind of USB cable, so you can charge exactly what you need to. It is a bit on the pricey side of things, and it would be nice if there was at least one wireless charging area. However, it's reliable and charges devices up very quickly. It will be a great fit for any home that houses multiple devices. 4.5 out of 5