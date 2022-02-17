Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried is about to make her Apple TV+. debut.

As reported by Deadline, Seyfried will star opposite Tom Holland in the seasonal anthology series from Akiva Goldsman, best known for "A Beautiful Mind." Kornel Mundruczo, best known for "Pieces of a Woman," is set to direct and executive produce the first season.

"The Crowded Room" is a new anthology series that will "explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it."

Written and executive produced by Oscar winner Goldsman, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman's own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes' biography The Minds of Billy Milligan. Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. She cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother. Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, stars in the lead role of Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

It's currently unclear when "The Crowded Room" will debut on Apple TV+. When it does, it will join the growing list of movies and television shows on the streaming service.