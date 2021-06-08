Back in April, Apple took the wraps off its first M1 iMac model which now takes the place of the 21.5-inch iMac from 2020. While we've seen relatively few 2021 iMac deals just yet, a new device usually means some significant savings are coming to the now previous-gen model.

Act fast Apple iMac with Retina 4K Display (2020) Having now been replaced by the 24-inch M1 iMac, Apple's 21.5-inch iMac has been discontinued. That means big savings at third-party retailers including at Amazon where it's discounted by $399. $899.99 $1299.00 $399 off See at Amazon

Right now, Amazon is clearing out its stock of the 21.5-inch iMac with as much as $399 off the Retina 4K Intel i3 machine. Down to just $899.99, this is the lowest we have seen this model go. You'll see the final price at checkout. Best Buy has $300 off Intel i5 version, too.

In addition to discounting the discontinued 21.5-inch model, Amazon is also slashing prices across its 27-inch iMac listings, making for some record-low prices with as much as $399 off.

If you want a sleek, all-in-one computer, you can't beat Apple's iMac. In many ways, it is the best value for money when it comes to macOS computers getting you higher specs per dollar compared to the portable Mac lineup and, being a complete computer plus display and peripherals, you don't have to spend a bunch more money on accessories like you would with a Mac Mini.

The 21.5-inch model is nice and compact, making it ideal for smaller desk setups. The model on sale at Amazon features a 3.6GHz quad-core eighth-gen Intel Core i3 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. On the back, you'll get four USB ports, two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card slot, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Though you don't get the fancy redesign, Apple-designed M1 chip, and 4.5K display in the 24-inch iMac, you're also not spending close to $1,300 to get one with today's deal. Once the stocks run dry for the 21.5-inch iMac, it's very unlikely to see a restock now the machine has been discontinued by Apple so snag these iMac deals while you can.

The 27-inch iMac models on sale at Amazon feature the same port configuration with a larger, Retina 5K display, a 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB SSD storage.