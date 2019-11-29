With so many Black Friday deals going on right now, it can be hard to find the one must-have deal that everyone should be checking out. But we found it, and it's the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream your favorite videos from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. You can even get access to free streaming services like Pluto, iMDB TV, and more. It also supports great picture with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Don't forget to tell Alexa what you want to watch with the remote.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices, because you can get pretty much everything on it, and it's super easy to install and set up.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.