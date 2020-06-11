One of our favorite Amazon Echo Dot deals is back. While supplies last, you can get the smart speaker for just $0.99 with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That's a total of $8.98 for Prime members or $10.98 without Prime.

Considering the Echo Dot regularly sells for $49.99, today's deal is one you definitely don't want to skip out on. Choose between Sandstone, Heather Gray, Plumb, and Charcoal models of the speaker and you'll save $49 off the usual cost. That's one serious discount, though the important thing to note about this deal is that it requires signing up for Amazon Music Unlimited and current subscribers are therefore not eligible.

No-brainer Amazon Echo Dot with One Month of Amazon Music Unlimited The Echo Dot smart speaker is just $0.99 with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited today! That's a total of $8.98 for Prime members or $10.98 without Prime. You'll be able to stream music from the service in seconds just by asking Alexa. $8.98 $57.98 $49 off See at Amazon

The Echo Dot is a perfect speaker to pair with a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, or any music streaming service really. It's voice-activated, so you simply ask the Amazon Alexa voice assistant to play the tunes you want to hear. You could say "Alexa, play the new Taylor Swift album", and if you're a subscriber to Music Unlimited or another service like Apple Music or Spotify, the album would begin playing within seconds. It can do much more than simply play music though. Using Alexa, you can ask to hear news or weather reports, listen to Audible audiobooks, control compatible smart home devices, and much more. Alexa even learns new skills all the time.

What's great about Amazon Music Unlimited is that you can use it nearly anywhere, not just with the Echo Dot. Download it on your iOS or Android smartphone, or onto a tablet, or use your web browser, or a Fire TV device, and the options don't end there. You can listen anywhere to practically anything, which is pretty crazy when you think about it. Amazon Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to over 50 million songs with no ads to suffer through.

Music streaming gives you the chance to discover so many new artists and songs that you wouldn't have heard otherwise, and with the various playlists and features that Amazon Music Unlimited curates for listeners, you'll begin to find new music that fits your style in no time. If you decide not to keep your subscription active, you can cancel at any time at no charge. Otherwise, your account will be charged $7.99 or $9.99 per month until you turn off auto-renew in your Amazon account settings.

A similar, though not quite as cheap, deal is available in the UK right now too.