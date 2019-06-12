Amazon has quietly unveiled an all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition which features a new, yet familiar, design, and color options unlike anything we've seen the company do before. At first glance, you may mistake this for a regular 3rd-gen Echo Dot, until you see the new bright Rainbow color scheme that's being offered. Details surrounding what's new are a bit limited right now, but Amazon does say that this speaker, like the latest Echo Dot, is 70% louder, and there are a few additions to Amazon's FreeTime app for this model as well.
The speaker is set to sell for $69.99 regularly, but for a limited time you can grab one for $49.99 instead. Amazon is also offering a bundle with the new Echo Dot Kids Edition and a Fire 7 Kids Edition for just $129.98, which is a $40 savings.
The appeal of the Echo Dot Kids Edition is that FreeTime Unlimited, which you get 1 year of for free with your purchase, gives you unlimited access to curated kid-friendly content. This includes age-appropriate Audible books, premium skills from popular publishers like Sony and Disney, podcasts, and much more. This time around, Amazon is offering a kid-friendly Flash Briefing, which offers news from sources like National Geographic and News-o-Matic, along with the ability to add things like a Word of the Day, and a new interesting fact. Another addition is the Alexa Skill Blueprints, which lets you create an interactive adventure using more than ten different preset templates.
Like all the other Kids Edition devices, Amazon is also offering a 2-year worry-free guarantee on this, which means if your kid is able to break it, Amazon will replace it for free.
