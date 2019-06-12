Amazon has quietly unveiled an all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition which features a new, yet familiar, design, and color options unlike anything we've seen the company do before. At first glance, you may mistake this for a regular 3rd-gen Echo Dot, until you see the new bright Rainbow color scheme that's being offered. Details surrounding what's new are a bit limited right now, but Amazon does say that this speaker, like the latest Echo Dot, is 70% louder, and there are a few additions to Amazon's FreeTime app for this model as well.

The speaker is set to sell for $69.99 regularly, but for a limited time you can grab one for $49.99 instead. Amazon is also offering a bundle with the new Echo Dot Kids Edition and a Fire 7 Kids Edition for just $129.98, which is a $40 savings.