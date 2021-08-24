Upcoming Apple TV+ metaphysical thriller Shining Girls reportedly has a new cast member, with Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman said to have signed on to star opposite Elisabeth Moss.

According to a Deadline report, Moss will play Kirby, a "Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker." As for Brenneman, she'll play Rachel, Kirby's "larger-than-life single mother."

The story will be based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls with writer-creator Silka Luisa in charge of the adaptation for the small screen.

The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the "shining girls" in order to continue his travels.

Deadline also notes that Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way will executive produce the show, too. There is currently no timeline for when we should expect to see the new show appear on our screens, but everyone will need an Appel TV+ subscription to take it in. That'll cost $4.99 per month, unless you happen to be an Apple One subscriber.

