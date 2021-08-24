What you need to know
- Amy Brenneman has reportedly signed on to be part of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shining Girls.
- Shining Girls will also star Elisabeth Moss.
- The metaphysical thriller is based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls book.
Upcoming Apple TV+ metaphysical thriller Shining Girls reportedly has a new cast member, with Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman said to have signed on to star opposite Elisabeth Moss.
According to a Deadline report, Moss will play Kirby, a "Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker." As for Brenneman, she'll play Rachel, Kirby's "larger-than-life single mother."
Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets, Judging Amy) is set for a key recurring role opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple's Shining Girls, a metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls, starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way. MRC Television is the studio.
The story will be based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls with writer-creator Silka Luisa in charge of the adaptation for the small screen.
The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the "shining girls" in order to continue his travels.
Deadline also notes that Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way will executive produce the show, too. There is currently no timeline for when we should expect to see the new show appear on our screens, but everyone will need an Appel TV+ subscription to take it in. That'll cost $4.99 per month, unless you happen to be an Apple One subscriber.
