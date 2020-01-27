What you need to know
- Cohen analyst Krish Sankar expects 46 million iPhones to be built in Q1.
- Of that number, it's expected that 6 million will be the new iPhone 9.
- The phone will reportedly sell for $475.
Apple will build 46 million iPhones in the first quarter of calendar year 2020 according to a new analyst report. Cohen's Krish Sankar believes that of those 46 million, around six million will be the unannounced iPhone SE replacement.
Whether it's called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, rumors of a new low-cost iPhone simply refuse to go away. Sankar seems convinced that it will arrive soon, saying in a research note – seen by Apple Insider – that 6 million will be ready for sale before the end of March.
Sanker also goes on to say that the phone is expected to sell for around $475 if and when it hits stores. We've seen rumors of an announcement in March, so we'd expect manufacturing to be getting well underway in the coming weeks. A $475 starting price is around $80 more than previous reports that have it coming in at around $399.
Sanker also has Apple producing around 43 million iPhones in the second quarter of the year, with 195 million being the total for Apple's fiscal year 2020.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's latest patent shows an all-glass iMac
Apple patents tons of things and the latest suggests we could see an all-glass iMac eventually.
'Powder' is Apple's latest 'Shot on iPhone' video featuring iPhone 11 Pro
Apple's latest "Shot on iPhone" video comes from the British Columbia Interior and sees Winter X Games competitors doing what they do best.
Apple must pay $85M to WiLan after patent retrial
Apple has been ordered to pay WiLan the sum of $85M over a patent infringement, following a retrail of a case last year.
Get these San Francisco 49ers iPhone cases before the big game
For the first time since the 2012 season, the San Francisco 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl. Ahead of the big game, fans should consider buying one of these remarkable iPhone cases which celebrate all things 49ers.