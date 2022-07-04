Smartphones are now such an important part of life that it's effectively something you have to have. Phones are not the cheapest things in the world, either, particularly when you're looking at the iPhone range. This deal makes getting a hold of an iPhone not only much cheaper but costs only as much as a line taken out with Verizon. This deal does require you to open up a new line with Verizon, but the offer is available for both old and new customers alike. There's also very cheap option available should you want to upgrade the storage, with prices as low as $4.16 per month on 256GB models.

Free iPhone iPhone SE You'll have to pay for your telephone line, but you won't have to pay anything extra per month for the handset. It's only on the 64GB version, but you can choose your color. Overall, it's a $469 saving, making it one of the best iPhone SE deals ever.