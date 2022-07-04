Smartphones are now such an important part of life that it's effectively something you have to have. Phones are not the cheapest things in the world, either, particularly when you're looking at the iPhone range. This deal makes getting a hold of an iPhone not only much cheaper but costs only as much as a line taken out with Verizon.
This deal does require you to open up a new line with Verizon, but the offer is available for both old and new customers alike. There's also very cheap option available should you want to upgrade the storage, with prices as low as $4.16 per month on 256GB models.
iPhone SE for free
The iPhone SE is perfect for those who need a phone and want an iPhone. It's got plenty of poke, with the A15 Bionic chip running the show in the background. The 12MP rear camera is plenty for quick snaps, and the front 7MP camera is great for selfies.
The 4.7-inch screen is not the biggest, nor the brightest, but its retina HD technology makes it look better than a lot of its competitors. No, it's not the top-of-the-range iPhone, but it's still a great option for users who don't want to pay through the nose for the privilege of using an iPhone. You've even got the pick of all the colors, so that's the silvery starlight, the so-dark-blue-it-might-as-well-be-black midnight, and the crimson PRODUCT(RED). Don't forget to protect your new iPhone SE - here are some of the best iPhone SE cases.
This is one of the best iPhone SE offers we've ever seen, particularly for new customers. While you'll have to pay for your data, texts, and minutes, the fact that there's no extra per month makes for an excellent deal.
Have a look at these iPhone Prime Day deals if you've got your eyes on a different iPhone - they may well see some discounts then!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
