In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the toughest items to unlock are the framed photos that your villagers can give you of themselves. Villagers will only give you these pictures if you've reached maximum friendship levels with them, and more often than not, you'll need to maintain this relationship for a long time before they're willing to give you their pictures. Don't worry, though; we're here to help with a handy guide that will ensure you become best friends with your villagers and get their photo.

Talk with your villagers often

The best and easiest way to build and maintain relationships with your villagers is to talk to them frequently. Once or twice a day is fine, but villagers really appreciate being spoken to six or seven times a day the most, since it makes them feel noticed, liked, and appreciated. Often, your villagers will have some interesting things to say to you (including hints about game mechanics!), so you'll benefit from the chatting in ways that go beyond just forming friendships. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Something to be aware of, though, is that if you talk to a villager too many times in one day (typically about more than 12-15 times), they will either become annoyed, bored, or sad. This reaction will reduce your relationship with them and nullify the friendship gains you made by talking to them in the first place, so be careful not to "spam" your villagers. Send them letters

Another great way to develop a friendship with your villagers is to send them letters in the mail. You can do this by walking up to the postcard rack in the Dodo Airlines airport and telling Orville you'd like to send a letter. Then you can select the resident you'd like to send it to, write out whatever nice message you feel like, and Orville will make sure it gets delivered the day afterward. Villagers may not always mention the letter you sent them in conversation, but every letter you send will improve your reputation with them. This improvement is increased if you choose to attach a gift to the letter when sending it, too, and in some cases, you may even get a letter sent back to you. Give them gifts

Giving your villagers gifts is also a fantastic way to get villagers to warm up to you. To do this, you'll first need to build up your friendship a bit by chatting with villagers daily and sending them letters (this restriction doesn't apply when it's the villager's birthday). Soon, you'll notice that when you talk to them, you have the option of giving them something from your inventory. Simply select the option, pick what you want to give them out of your pockets, and watch their face light up with delight! They'll like the gift even more if you wrap it first using wrapping paper from Nook's Cranny, and if you're lucky, they'll also give you a gift in return. Villagers love to get all types of gifts, but giving villagers items that match their personality types will increase your reputation gains. For example, Lazy villagers love getting food the most, while Snooty ones will go crazy over clothing and accessories. Exercise furniture or clothing is ideal for Jock villagers, while Uchi ones tend to fawn over unusual and unorthodox gifts like bugs. For a guide to what each personality is like, check out our guide on the subject. Complete tasks for them

Ah, yes, the dreaded villager favors. While it can be a bit of a pain, you should do what villagers ask you to do because it provides a big boost to your reputation with them. As with gift-giving, you also have a chance of getting a reward for your efforts on top of a strengthened relationship. These tasks can vary widely. Villagers may ask you to get them some fruit, catch a bug or fish, take an item they have to another villager, and more. When possible, try and go above and beyond for them; for example, if a villager asks you for fruit, bring them a non-native fruit instead of the one that regularly grows on your island. If they ask for a fish or bug, bring them a rare one. This extra effort will be noticed and appreciated, and your reputation with the villager will soar even higher. Just make sure you don't open any wrapped items they ask you to deliver, as they will consider this rude and will become unhappy with you. Avoid pushing and hitting them NOOOO I FUCKIN WHACKED HER IN THE HEAD BY ACCIDENT LMAO #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ZDzm6Rtnv6 — Brendan Lowry (@BrendanLorLowry) March 27, 2020 This tip is a pretty obvious one but take great care to avoid pushing your villagers around or bopping them in the head with a net. It's something you can do on accident surprisingly easily when trying to talk to them, so we recommend putting your net away before initiating conversation. If you're trying to catch a bug that's close to your villager, wait for it to move away before going in for the catch. You don't need to worry about this when catching fleas that are on villagers, though. Hitting or pushing villagers too many times will result in them becoming upset with you, and your reputation with them will drop significantly. Make sure you're careful! Be patient and don't give up

Animal Crossing is a series that asks you to be patient and trying to get a villager to give you their photo will require you to be so. Even if you do all of the listed activities above every day, it may take weeks or even over a month for your villager to decide to give you their picture. Don't get frustrated, though, because they will give it to you if you consistently work to build and maintain a strong friendship with your villagers. And in the end, you'll realize all the effort was worth it when their adorable framed photos are sitting on your table. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for $60 on Nintendo Switch.