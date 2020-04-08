Animal Crossing: New Horizons is such a relaxing game, but it isn't perfect. While I certainly have enjoyed over 100 hours playing this game, there are aspects of it that are a little limited, silly, or even a bit frustrating. The people of internet have also noticed these common experiences and have created some seriously hilarious and relatable images and videos that any Animal Crossing player will enjoy. We've rounded up the best New Horizons memes we could find. Check them out.
We are the ugly Animal Crossing gods
Those poor villagers have to look up at my ugly mug every day.
How you see your island vs how your island sees you from AnimalCrossing
Turnip Stonks
Getting a good price on those turnips is worth everything!
Love/Stonks in the time of COVID from AnimalCrossing
Stone ax is #1!
I'm definitely not cutting down all of my lovely trees.
Pls tell me it's not just me from AnimalCrossing
It's so true, though
Tom Nook basically ropes you into indentured servitude so you can landscape his island and make it a 5-star resort.
When people ask me what playing animal crossing is like from AnimalCrossing
That racoon is insatiable
I give and give and give, but that tanooki just keeps wanting more Bells.
Ah, the classics
There's nothing like recreating the best memes of all time in ACNH.
Old meme remake from AnimalCrossing
Don't sleep in on Sundays!
You can make bank on Daisy Mae's turnips as long as you actually buy them from her in time.
I do not know what's happening from AnimalCrossing
Essential workers
This is applicable to so many people. Hopefully everyone eventually gets the chance to play this amazing game.
Quarantine your sick villagers
Let's take all the necessary precautions.
We're all getting old
Dang, he sure has aged poorly.
Excuse me while i abuse my artistic abilities for the sake of a meme— PalaKeda (@Pala_Keda) April 3, 2020
I call him, Zip T Trap#AnimalCrossingNH #animalcrossing #bunnyday #FNAF pic.twitter.com/SsIsemVCKk
Yes. . . from you. . . many times
This is so true. I've heard this so many times.
Meme I made based on my experience in #Animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/XXdp8lOYyP— Jude Cox (@thejudecox) April 4, 2020
I'll be on meme island
There are so many hilarious and creative people on the internet. I hope these wonderful memes gave you a chuckle or two. They certainly were relatable for me. If you find any awesome memes that we missed, tell us about it in the comments below.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
