Animal Crossing: New Horizons is such a relaxing game, but it isn't perfect. While I certainly have enjoyed over 100 hours playing this game, there are aspects of it that are a little limited, silly, or even a bit frustrating. The people of internet have also noticed these common experiences and have created some seriously hilarious and relatable images and videos that any Animal Crossing player will enjoy. We've rounded up the best New Horizons memes we could find. Check them out.

We are the ugly Animal Crossing gods

Those poor villagers have to look up at my ugly mug every day.

Turnip Stonks

Getting a good price on those turnips is worth everything!

Stone ax is #1!

I'm definitely not cutting down all of my lovely trees.

It's so true, though

Tom Nook basically ropes you into indentured servitude so you can landscape his island and make it a 5-star resort.

That racoon is insatiable

I give and give and give, but that tanooki just keeps wanting more Bells.