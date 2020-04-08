Animal Crossing New Horizons Daisy Memes HeroSource: iMore

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is such a relaxing game, but it isn't perfect. While I certainly have enjoyed over 100 hours playing this game, there are aspects of it that are a little limited, silly, or even a bit frustrating. The people of internet have also noticed these common experiences and have created some seriously hilarious and relatable images and videos that any Animal Crossing player will enjoy. We've rounded up the best New Horizons memes we could find. Check them out.

We are the ugly Animal Crossing gods

Those poor villagers have to look up at my ugly mug every day.

How you see your island vs how your island sees you from AnimalCrossing

Turnip Stonks

Getting a good price on those turnips is worth everything!

Love/Stonks in the time of COVID from AnimalCrossing

Stone ax is #1!

I'm definitely not cutting down all of my lovely trees.

Pls tell me it's not just me from AnimalCrossing

It's so true, though

Tom Nook basically ropes you into indentured servitude so you can landscape his island and make it a 5-star resort.

When people ask me what playing animal crossing is like from AnimalCrossing

That racoon is insatiable

I give and give and give, but that tanooki just keeps wanting more Bells.

Once Again Asking BellsSource: @joshemon on Cheezburger

Ah, the classics

There's nothing like recreating the best memes of all time in ACNH.

Old meme remake from AnimalCrossing

Don't sleep in on Sundays!

You can make bank on Daisy Mae's turnips as long as you actually buy them from her in time.

I do not know what's happening from AnimalCrossing

Essential workers

This is applicable to so many people. Hopefully everyone eventually gets the chance to play this amazing game.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Essential WorkerSource: Memedroid

Quarantine your sick villagers

Let's take all the necessary precautions.

Cough CoughSource: Memedroid

We're all getting old

Dang, he sure has aged poorly.

Yes. . . from you. . . many times

This is so true. I've heard this so many times.

I'll be on meme island

There are so many hilarious and creative people on the internet. I hope these wonderful memes gave you a chuckle or two. They certainly were relatable for me. If you find any awesome memes that we missed, tell us about it in the comments below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.