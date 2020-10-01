Animal Crossing is sneakily one of the best Nintendo Switch games for Halloween. There are plenty of activities to keep you busy leading up to the last day of October when Jack, the self proclaimed "reigning Czar of Halloween" makes his appearance. Not sure what this guys deal is? Well, we're here to tell you all about it and how to prepare to meet him.

Animal Crossing Jack the Czar of Halloween

On October 31st, players will get to celebrate Halloween festivities with their villagers and a special holiday character named Jack. Jack is a specter with a pumpkin head who has appeared in several previous Animal Crossing games. Although, we're not entirely sure what his function will be since some of the other pre-existing NPCs have been tweaked a little in this latest game. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo In past games, Jack has shown up during October and asks you to give him candy. If players obliged his sweet tooth, he would, in turn, give them Spooky furniture. However, if a player refused to give him candy or gave him some other item, Jack would pull some tricks like replacing the clothes you're wearing with moldy ones or taking your hat and making you wear a pumpkin helmet instead. Tips and tricks for Jack

To prevent anything bad from happening on Halloween, we've got a few tips and tricks for you to follow while Jack is on your island. Buy candy every day in October: The problem with identifying Jack in New Leaf is that all of your villagers dress up as him on Halloween making it hard to tell if it's the real Jack or just one of your friends. We're guessing that Jack will operate similarly with New Horizons. As we mentioned before, Jack will ask for treats on Halloween and if you don't comply he'll play a trick. With this being the case, we recommend having a stash of at least 15 pieces of candy on your person throughout the day. Thing is, you can only purchase one piece of candy per day, so spend the month of October stashing up on your candy horde.

The problem with identifying Jack in New Leaf is that all of your villagers dress up as him on Halloween making it hard to tell if it's the real Jack or just one of your friends. We're guessing that Jack will operate similarly with New Horizons. As we mentioned before, Jack will ask for treats on Halloween and if you don't comply he'll play a trick. With this being the case, we recommend having a stash of at least 15 pieces of candy on your person throughout the day. Thing is, you can only purchase one piece of candy per day, so spend the month of October stashing up on your candy horde. Dont' leave your candy on the ground: Ants will quickly swarm on your hard-earned candy if you drop it outside somewhere. You're going to have to put it somewhere safe or keep it in your inventory until Halloween night.

Ants will quickly swarm on your hard-earned candy if you drop it outside somewhere. You're going to have to put it somewhere safe or keep it in your inventory until Halloween night. Keep open slots in your inventory: If Jack tries to reward you with something, but you don't have room to receive his gift, then you're going to have to take time away from the Halloween activities to drop things off somewhere. Save yourself the hassle and make room before doing anything else on Halloween. We recommend having at least five slots open.

If Jack tries to reward you with something, but you don't have room to receive his gift, then you're going to have to take time away from the Halloween activities to drop things off somewhere. Save yourself the hassle and make room before doing anything else on Halloween. We recommend having at least five slots open. Don't wear your favorite clothes around Jack: Since Jack has been known to steal your clothing in the past, we recommend you don't wear anything you want to lose around him. For example, if you finally saved up and bought that expensive 1,000,000 Bell Crown from Able Sister's it would be terrible if this phantom took it away.

Jack's Animal Crossing amiibo card isn't working — yet: Jack's Animal Crossing amiibo card can be purchased on Amazon. However, as of today when I scanned my card at Harvey's Island, the game told me "Jack can't be invited to Photopia". It's possible this could change sometime in October. I'll keep you posted. If Jack's functions turn out to be different, we'll definitely update this section. How to dress like Jack Yes, you can acquire Jack's ensemble in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will make for an awesome Halloween costume. Here's how to get both his robe and his head.

Item How to get it Jack's Robe Give Jack a piece of candy on Halloween Jack's Face Give Jack a second piece of candy on Halloween

Jack's Spooky Furniture