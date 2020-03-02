The Animal Crossing titles are social games in many ways. They allow players to share and view each other's creations and are altogether upbeat ways to spend time with others. Nintendo is making it easier for online New Horizons players to customize their villages and communicate with each other by integrating NookLink within the Nintendo Switch Online app for smartphones.
Using this service, players can send messages in-game, import custom designs from two 3DS games, manage multiplayer options, and more. Here's a breakdown of each of the different features found within NookLink.
Zootopia
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Create your ideal island
Fly off to a deserted island and then harvest, craft, and befriend your way into turning it into the perfect get-a-way location. There are plenty of new features and events to excite new and veteran fans alike.
When does NookLink release?
This real-life smartphone app will become available sometime in March 2020. However, Nintendo hasn't revealed a specific release date yet. We'll update this section as soon as we learn more.
What can I do with NookLink?
So far, we know that NookLink has at least five functions: Passport, Custom Design, Chat Keyboard, Best Friend, and Settings. Here's what each of these things can do:
Passport
It's unclear what exactly Passport allows you to do within NookLink. Within New Horizons itself, the NookPhone also features a Passport app which allows you to visit other islands. It's possible you'll need to use NookLink with New Horizons when you want to explore other online player's locations. We'll update this section when we learn more.
Custom Design
Players who have the Animal Crossing: New Leaf or Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer games on 3DS can create designs for clothing and other things. Once a design has been created, players can then use the NookLink app to scan QR codes on the 3DS and bring their designs into New Horizons. That way you can design clothing and bedding designs for your island.
Chat Keyboard
Considering that Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows online players to visit each other's islands it makes sense that Nintendo would provide a way for people to communicate with each other. Using the Chat Keyboard players can type in messages and chat with others they play with. Additionally, players can also use this app to voice chat with one another.
Best Friend
New Horizons allows players to visit each other's islands. However, tool limitations are placed on visitors so they can't run off with all your materials and goodies. However, if you mark someone as a best friend, then that player can use all of their tools while visiting your island. That way you two can fully enjoy everything your get-a-way has to offer together.
Settings
This one seems pretty self-explanatory, however, Nintendo hasn't given us a glimpse of everything you can do in Settings. It's likely mundane things like adjusting app controls, but there could be more to it. We'll update if we learn anything different.
How do I get NookLink on my smartphone?
NookLink won't be accessible until some undisclosed time in March. However, here's how you will access it once it becomes available:
First off, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to use NookLink with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once that's done, you'll need to download the Nintendo Switch Online app for your iOS or Android device.
Upon opening the Nintendo Switch Online app on your smartphone, you can tap on NookLink under the Game-Specific Services section to launch these New Horizons features.
