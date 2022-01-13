Ever since Apple added MagSafe to the iPhone 12 and beyond, it has become one of my most-used features, especially with my iPhone 13 Pro. There are infinite use cases with MagSafe, especially when it comes to charging. Anker was one of the first third-party companies to embrace the new magnetic standard by releasing the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless battery pack last year. A few months ago, Anker expanded their magnetic power accessory lineup even further by introducing the MagGo collection, which includes the 622 Magnetic Battery Pack, 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger, and more. Today, I'm checking out the 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.

Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station Bottom line: This small and compact MagSafe charger will top off your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, as well as compatible wireless earbuds. It also has adjustable viewing angles. The Good Small and compact size

Adjustable viewing angles, works in portrait and landscape

Charges iPhone 12/13 and AirPods together

Non-slip base keeps charging stand in place

Includes 20W adapter and 5-foot charging cable The Bad Base charging only works for earbuds (no phones)

Max size phones may be wobbly

Needs PD adapter to charge, max output 7.5W

A little pricey $70 at Amazon

$80 at Anker

$80 at Walmart

Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: Price and availability

Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station launched in November 2021 and is part of Anker's new MagGo collection. It comes in four colors: Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, Misty Blue, and Violet. You can find it at retailers like Amazon and Walmart, as well as direct from Anker. The retail price is $80, but it may be marked down from time to time. Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: Small and compact with premium feel

The Anker 623 is a small and compact charging station that is designed for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device, as well as a compatible pair of wireless earbuds. It's cylindrically shaped with quite a bit of heft to it, and the magnetic top can flip out up to a 60-degree angle thanks to a metal hinge. Once you have the magnetic part flipped out, it reveals another level to charge up wireless earbuds, such as your AirPods or AirPods Pro. With the Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, it features a soft-touch finish and no-slip base to keep it in place on your desk or nightstand. The bottom of the charging station also has a circular LED that indicates the charging status. But this is designed to be sleep-friendly, so when it lights up to show that your iPhone is charging, it will turn off after three seconds. This magnetic charging station tops off your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and wireless earbuds. The cylindrical shape is small, but it still has a bit of heft. As far as the magnetic part of the Anker 623, it's fairly strong. If you're using a MagSafe case or just have your iPhone naked, it will be secure with the strong magnetic hold of the charging station. And thanks to the flip-top, you can adjust the viewing angle as needed, making this a perfect little charging stand for FaceTime calls or just watching video. The hinge feels smooth and has a satisfying "snap" when closing it. However, if you have the magnetic part flipped out less than 40-degrees, the lower charging surface won't work, though no earbuds will fit anyway if that's the case.

Source: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

Anker includes a 20W adapter and a 5-foot cable with the 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station. The cable comes in your chosen color choice, making it a fine addition to a color-coordinated setup. Charging speeds with the 623 are up to 7.5W for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and 5W max charging for AirPods and other compatible wireless earbuds. The small size makes this a great MagSafe charger for travel. Even though the max speed for the Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is 7.5W for compatible iPhones, I feel like it still charged up pretty quickly during my testing. And since this is Anker, this charging station comes equipped with surge protection and even temperature control. When I kept my iPhone 13 Pro on this charger, it never felt warm or hot — it was always cool to the touch. Despite the fact that I already have several different MagSafe chargers around the house, this one is a new favorite of mine. Its small size makes it great for travel, and it doesn't take up much space on my desk. Plus, it comes in a sleek light blue and violet color — what isn't to like about that? Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: Needs Power Delivery charger, but charge speed caps out at 7.5W

Unfortunately, if you are using a Max device, it may be a bit unwieldy on the Anker 623 MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charging Station due to the large size. I can't verify this since I don't have an iPhone 13 Pro Max, but other users have reported that the device wobbles while on the charger and while you use it. Just something to keep in mind before purchasing if you have an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Max size devices may be a bit unwieldy for this charger, and while it needs a PD adapter, it only charges up to 7.5W max output.

It's also important to note that in order to use this charging station, you need to use a Power Delivery adapter. So if you try to plug this in to your favorite MacBook or a USB-C hub, it may not work if it does not have a PD port. Thankfully, Anker includes a 20W PD adapter with this charging station, but you could also use one of the other great iPhone chargers on the market already if you have one. Again, maximum charging output is 7.5W for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but honestly, it doesn't feel like it takes a long time to charge, especially since you can still use your phone. Finally, it does feel like this little charging station is a bit pricey, considering that it only charges your iPhone and earbuds. The lower charging surface won't work for other smartphones, which is a bit of a bummer, and of course, it won't charge your current Apple Watch. But if you just need to charge your phone and earbuds, then this is a great charging station that is travel-friendly to boot. Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: Competition

When it comes to the best MagSafe charging stands, there are plenty of options to choose from. One of my other preferred charging stands is the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger. This one one-ups the Anker 623 by also being capable of charging your Apple Watch as well, but it's a bit larger in size and definitely not as travel friendly. It's also much more expensive, but it does charge up to 15W, which is twice as much as Anker's. Another option to consider is from Anker itself, with the Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This one one-ups the 623 by being a 4-in-1 solution: MagSafe stand, charger, earbud AirPods charger, and a portable battery bank. But it's also more costly than the 623, and it also charges up at 7.5W while plugged in. Still, just having a portable battery pack integrated in could make it worth the higher price point. Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a small MagSafe 2-in-1 charging stand

You need something for travel

You have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device You shouldn't buy this if... You want charging speeds faster than 7.5W

You don't have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13

You need an integrated Apple Watch charger The Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is a fantastic MagSafe accessory companion, especially if you plan to travel. Thanks to the small cylindrical shape, it's not hard to take this with you on trips. The charging stand is also quite hefty, so it doesn't feel cheap, and the non-slip base makes sure it stays in place. The metal hinge for the magnetic charging surface is smooth and snaps in place when closing, and the magnetic ring is strong and secure. With adjustable viewing angles and support for both portrait and landscape modes, you can continue to use your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 as you please. As long as you have the magnetic charging surface flipped out to at least 40-degrees, you can use the lower surface to charge up your wireless earbuds, like AirPods. 4 out of 5 Even though I felt like the Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station charged up my device quickly, it caps out at 7.5W charging. So if you were looking for something with 15W fast charging, then this is not for you. And the 623 only supports an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with wireless earbuds, so if you needed a MagSafe stand with an Apple Watch charger, this isn't it. Still, despite being a little pricey for a 2-in-1, it's just convenient and nice to have, especially if you're going for a minimal setup. Plus, it comes in some slick colors!