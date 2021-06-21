The standard price for Anker's great PowerPort Power Strip with USB is $22.99, but it is currently 22% off for Prime Day, knocking that price down to a mere $17.99. This is a similar price to what I paid for one of these back in 2019, so I'm definitely going to be stocking up on these once again.

You may have a lot of things at home that require power, but the problem always comes down to one thing: outlets. That's why you should always be using a good power strip at every outlet. Not only will a power strip give you additional outlets to charge your electronics and other appliances, but sometimes they even give you bonus USB ports, eliminating the need to plug in an adapter for things like your iPhone or iPad. If you're in the market for more power strips for the house, then you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Anker PowerPort Power Strip with USB — I have one of these in my bedroom and will definitely be picking up more this Prime Day!

The PowerPort Power Strip comes with three standard outlets and three integrated USB-A ports. It also has a five-foot extension cord and flat plug, making it a great household power essential.

I stumbled upon the Anker PowerPort Power Strip a few years ago because I needed a power strip that would also allow me to plug in a window AC unit. I found the PowerPort Power Strip for a very modest price back then, and it's honestly been one of the best purchases I've made for my room.

First, the PowerPort has a flat plug, so it is compact and won't be sticking out in an awkward position on the outlet. This was a must for me since my old power strip was bulky and made it impossible to plug in my window AC unit. The PowerPort also has a 5-foot extension cord, which gives you plenty of leeway when it comes to reach. With this length, I'm able to plug in my nightstand necessities easily without worry.

The PowerPort itself is pretty slim and not too bulky. You get three standard outlets that are reasonably spaced apart, so you can plug in whatever you need without them getting in each other's way. The three integrated USB ports feature Anker's patented PowerIQ technology designed to provide optimized charging to your devices at the fastest speeds possible.

Concerned about safety? Don't worry, it's something that's always on our minds. Anker has a 7-point safety system in place with the PowerPort, including advanced overload protection with a fire-resistant casing and a safety switch to keep everything safe. There is even a safety shutter on each plug, so little ones can't stick any foreign objects in there.

I personally love using my Anker PowerPort Power Strip for all of my nightstand accessories, including charging up my iPhone 12. But this is also a great power strip to use for plugging in your MacBook or iMac and any other power-intensive electronics around the house. And at this price, it's one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen. It may not be a smart power strip, but it's an amazing "dumb" one for the price. I plan to pick up more for my room with this Prime Day deal!

