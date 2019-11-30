When working out, what gets us going is the music that we're listening to. Music gets us pumped up for our workouts, and pushes us to our limits without us even realizing it sometimes. That's why you should have a good pair of wireless earbuds for your workouts, so you can enjoy the music and not get caught up in some cables. The Anker Soundbuds Slim+ are a good pair of earbuds and on sale right now.

Anker Soundbuds Slim+ are Bluetooth earbuds with an in-ear design that fits like a glove, and has little wings to help keep them in place. It's ergonomical design is comfortable, and you can get up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, which takes 1.5 hours. The audio is well balanced, and the earbuds are IPX7 waterproof to withstand any workout.

Anker is a well-known brand that is mostly known for their battery packs and other mobile power accessories, but they also produce decent audio products as well.

It's important to note that Anker is acknowledging a current issue with these earbuds and the iPhone 11 series, but is working to resolve that quickly.

The Soundbuds Slim+ are Bluetooth wireless earbuds that are connected to each other with a cable that goes behind your neck. This makes it harder to lose them, which can be an issue for earbuds like AirPods and AirPods Pro. It has an ergonomical design that is comfortable and fits comfortably in your ears, plus it has little wings to help secure it in place.

Soundbuds Slim+ charge up fully in 1.5 hours, but you get about 10 hours of playtime with them on a single charge, which isn't too shabby. The sound quality is well-balanced with clarity that brings your music alive for a heightened listening experience.

Since the Soundbuds Slim+ also have an IPX7 rating, they are waterproof and can withstand pretty much any sweaty workout you throw at it. You also don't need to worry about damaging them if you are out in the rain, or even shower with them on.

You get multiple ear tips and wing sizes in the box, a cord management clip, cord shirt clip, USB 2.0 charging cable, and a carrying case with metal carbiner.

