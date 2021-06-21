While it can be hard to spot some good Prime Day accessory deals — there are just so many of them! — we're here to take away some of that burden. USB-C hubs can come in handy for owners of some of the best MacBook computers and, thankfully, Anker's got you covered.

The Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub has everything you need to keep you connected to all the things while packing some impressive features into a sleek and small chassis. If you're worried about port selection on some of the best Apple MacBook deals, the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub should give you peace of mind.

This Anker USB-C hub is already cheaper than many of the best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pros at only $30, but thanks to Prime Day, it's practically a no-brainer at just over $20.