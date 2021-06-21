While it can be hard to spot some good Prime Day accessory deals — there are just so many of them! — we're here to take away some of that burden. USB-C hubs can come in handy for owners of some of the best MacBook computers and, thankfully, Anker's got you covered.

The Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub has everything you need to keep you connected to all the things while packing some impressive features into a sleek and small chassis. If you're worried about port selection on some of the best Apple MacBook deals, the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub should give you peace of mind.

This Anker USB-C hub is already cheaper than many of the best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pros at only $30, but thanks to Prime Day, it's practically a no-brainer at just over $20.

Anker 7-in-10 USB C Hub

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub | Save 20% on Prime Day

The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a handy little device for those who want to stay productive. Thanks to its powerful specs, it's the ideal hub for anyone who needs to add a few more ports to their laptop setup.

If your MacBook is limited on ports, there's no need to worry. Anker makes some of the best accessories to keep you connected no matter what ecosystem you're in, and the 7-in-1 USB-C hub takes all of that and puts it into one conveniently small package. It comes equipped with two USB-A ports, a USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charging port, another USB-C port for data, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a standard SD card slot. There should be enough ports here to take advantage of, and each packs plenty of speed.

The Anker 7-in-1 provides 85W charging speeds with USB-C PD to keep your laptop running, and the additional USB ports support 5Gbps data transfers. The HDMI port can even connect to external monitors at 4K 30FPS, which is perfect for when you need a larger canvas. The best part is that the Anker USB-C hub is a relatively small device that's lightweight and easy to carry around for added convenience.

This is one Prime Day deal you don't want to miss out on, but it's bound to sell out fast!

