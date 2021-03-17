Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air has added a new co-star in the form of Anthony Boyle, also set to appear in TV+ show Tetris.

Anthony Boyle is set to co-star opposite Austin Butler and Calum Turner in Apple Studios' Masters of the Air, from Playtone and Amblin Television. The limited series, which will be produced by the companies, reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman following their Emmy-winning work on Band of Brothers and The Pacific. In the series, which will make its global debut on Apple TV+, Boyle will play the lead role of Major Crosby.

The series, which is a follow up to the acclaimed Band of Brothers and The Pacific, was snapped up by Apple in 2019. It will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with Tom Hanks also in on the mix. From the announcement:

This will be the first show from the newly formed Masters production team within Apple. Worldwide video leads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht are in charge of the whole shebang. Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, "Masters of the Air" is said to follow the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler's doorstep. The series is being written by "Band of Brothers" alumnus John Orloff, who is also a co-executive producer. The critically acclaimed "Band of Brothers" miniseries aired on HBO back in 2001, and featured "Homeland" and "Billions" star Damian Lewis in one of the lead roles

Boyle is already starring in the Apple TV+ movie Tetris starring Taron Egerton.