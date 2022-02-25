Upcoming Apple TV+ show Manhunt has two new cast members to add to a growing list after Anthony Boyle and Lovie Simone both signed on.

The pair will join Tobias Menzies in the upcoming Apple TV+ show according to a Deadline report. The show will be based on James Swanson's bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer.

Here's how Apple describes the new show:

Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, "Manhunt" will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln's Reconstruction plans — issues that reverberate into the present day. The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth's injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

In terms of the new signings, both look set to have big rolls to play.

The series features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms (Simone), a former slave of the doctor who treated assassin John Wilkes Booth's (Boyle) injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

Manhunt is created by Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA-nominated writer/producer Monica Beletsky and is already shaping up to be a must-watch Apple TV+ show.

