Apple has quietly added support for HDR10+ to iOS 16 and the iPhone and appears to have confirmed the feature will also be available on some of its other platforms too.

Apple's iOS 16 preview states:

HDR10+ support The latest generation of high dynamic range technology is now supported in the Apple TV app.

HDR10+ is a bit like Dolby Vision and prominent on Amazon Prime. It's a more advanced version of HDR10 that gives you better brightness and contrast that can be adjusted throughout your viewing, unlike HDR10 which sets its parameters at the outset of a movie and can't change them.

FlatPanels HD reports that Apple has confirmed this is also coming to iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, but that there's no word on tvOS.

As our friends at TechRadar note, the addition is a bit of a strange one as no content inside the Apple TV app actually uses HDR10+, and the services that do play it inside their own apps, not the Apple TV app, making the support seem a bit redundant. That is unless Apple is planning to add such content in the near future.

Apple gave tvOS a quiet update at WWDC that didn't even make the main keynote, bringing with it cross-device connectivity improvements and multiuser support. From Apple:

Integrate your tvOS app with your iOS, iPadOS, or watchOS app to unlock new experiences on Apple TV. For example, you can deliver more personalized workouts on Apple TV based on motion sensor data from Apple Watch, display real-time information on iPhone while media plays in your app on Apple TV, or include more screens for gameplay.

The company also unveiled iOS 16, and a new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Betas of all Apple's new software are available to developers now.