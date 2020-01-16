Apple Music has a new weekly playlist heading its way. Reported by Bloomberg, Apple has apparently struck a deal with the National Basketball Association on a new Apple Music playlist.

The playlist, titled "Base:Line", will be a collaboration between the NBA and Apple and feature up-and-coming artists. It will feature forty new songs every week and mostly be based on the hip-hop genre. Tracks may also find their way onto NBA highlight reels, both company's social networks, and more.

Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services and a common attendee of NBA games, was reportedly involved in the deal. Cue told Bloomberg that the company is "excited about the partnership and that the playlist is designed to support emerging and established independent urban artists."

The songs that will encompass the playlist will reportedly come from a variety of sources, but specifically, UnitedMasters was mentioned in the Bloomberg article. UnitedMasters is a platform that connects artists with fans and brands and, in this case, Apple and the NBA.

There is currently no release date for the first "Base:Line" playlist. When it does drop, it will be available to listen on both Apple Music and through the NBA app.

