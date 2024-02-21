Apple Music just added a monthly Replay so you'll always know which bangers you just can't take off repeat

The Apple Music streaming service has a lot going for it, especially if you spend most of your time inside the Apple ecosystem. Whether it's the first-party Music apps on the iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and other platforms, or just the vertical integration that only Apple can offer, using Apple Music has its benefits over using something like Spotify or Tidal. Apple is even working to make it easier to switch music streaming services in an effort to get more people into Apple Music, too.

One of the features that Spotify users have often pointed to when saying they prefer the streamer over Apple's alternative is Spotify Wrapped — a feature that gives music fans information on which songs they've been listening to most plus a whole lot more. Apple Music's Replay is an attempt to compete with that, and while some would argue it comes up short, others are very much fans of it. But the problem with Apple Music Replay is that it only arrives once a year. Or at least, it used to.

That's now changed with Apple debuting a new monthly version of its Replay offering, one that brings all of the same information to music fans across the globe so that they can see just which earworm they can't quite quit. Or in the case of those with children, which song their little ones have listened to so much that they've managed to destroy the suggestion algorithm. We've all been there. We've all seen the damage that Baby Shark can wreak.

Monthly music

Those who want to take the new monthly Replay experience for a spin can find it at replay.music.apple.com so long as they log in with their Apple ID. Do that, and information like the most-listened-to songs will spring forth while monthly listening time and more are all available for perusal. Those who like to share such things can, with the option to send such stats to friends and family offered up.

There's one slight catch worth noting, however. TechCrunch notes that Apple is keen to say that only users who “listen to enough music” will get monthly stats — but it hasn't yet been forthcoming as to how much music they must listen to. If you're someone who dips in and out to listen to the same song over and over you probably won't get much out of Apple Music's Replay feature anyway, but it sounds like you'll just have to give the monthly situation a miss completely, unfortunately.

Alongside the new monthly Replay Apple Music is now offering up the Replay Mix playlist for 2024 and subscribers can find that in the Apple Music app.

Those who have yet to subscribe to Apple Music can take advantage of a free trial. After that, a student subscription costs $5.99 per month while a standard sub runs for $10.99. A family subscription costs $16.99, while Apple Music is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. That's arguably the better option, especially if you're already paying for other Apple services like Apple TV Plus, iCloud storage, and Apple Fitness Plus.

An individual Apple One subscription costs $19.95 per month while a Family subscription costs $25.95 per month. Those who want to get the most value can choose the Premier tier, adding more storage and additional services for $37.95 per month with family sharing enabled for up to five other people.