Apple has just announced the latest version of iPadOS at WWDC 2022.

The refresh will bring a much-needed update to all of Apple's best iPads including the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air.

First announced was support for a new Weather app, bringing the app to the iPad for the first time and offering a gorgeous full-screen display. Developers will be able to use the WeatherKit API to build their own apps designed specifically for Apple's tablet, too.

With iPadOS 16 Apple is now adding support for better collaboration, allowing people to be invited to work on a document via a link. These aren't copies of documents, but rather the same document being shared among multiple people. Further, when collaboration is underway anyone who adds a Safari tab during a FaceTime call will also see that tab opened on everyone else's Safari window, too.

During the announcement Apple debuted a new Free Form app, giving users the ability to create a digital whiteboard of sorts that can be used during a FaceTime call. People can add their own notes, scribbles, and more all from within a call. Other things that can be added include photos, links, and more.