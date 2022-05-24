What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is getting a new Spanish-language crime drama.
- Las Azules is a ten-episode series about Mexico's first female police force.
- It will star Bárbara Mori.
Apple has today announced a new ten-episode Spanish-language crime drama for Apple TV+ titled Las Azules.
The company stated:
Apple TV+ today announced a 10-episode series order for "Las Azules," a new one-hour Spanish-language crime drama based on the thrilling true stories of Mexico's first female police force, from International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar ("Monarca," "Sr. Ávila") and Pablo Aramendi ("José José," "Tijuana," "Los Elegidos"). Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss ("Yellowstone," "Genius," "The Killing"), Erica Sanchez Su ("Monarca," "La Venganza de Las Juanas," "Paramédicos") and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar ("Monarca," "Control Z," "Sr. Ávila") serve as executive producers.
Apple says the show is already in pre-production in Mexico City and is set to feature an entirely Hispanic cast and crew including Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori. Mori plays Mariá, " a devoted wife who discovers her true calling when she joins Mexico's first female police force, and her entire belief system comes crashing down." The show is set in the 70s and based on true events, telling the story of four women who defy "the ultra-conservative norms of the time" to join Mexico's first female police force, only to find out that the creation of the unit was a PR stunt to detract from a brutal serial killer.
Maria sets to catching the killer with three other young aspiring officers in a secret investigation.
Show sounds like an absolute blast, and will be a welcome addition to the company's burgeoning streaming platform alongside its other Apple TV+ shows and movies. Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
