Apple has announced something groundbreaking in the world of online and mobile gaming, and it's called Apple Arcade. So what exactly is this new and innovated gaming subscription service? We have all the details for you right here!
What is Apple Arcade?
Apple Arcade the world's first game subscription service for mobile, desktop, and living room that is allowing artists and developers a brand new platform to share their digital visions and gaming masterpieces.
From immersive AR, to groundbreaking multiplayer, Apple allows you to access over 100 new and exclusive games with a single subscription. That means you can't find any of there games on any other mobile platform.
Apple Arcade is like the perfect avenue for expanding creativity.
All the game's features, content, and future updates will be automatically included with your subscription, and Apple Arcade games cannot collect any data or information about how you play their games without your consent.
Apple Arcade will recommend different games to you and your family (that can enjoy the new gaming platform for no additional charge!) and you can access the Apple Arcade from a new area in the App Store.
What Apple devices work with Apple Arcade?
Apple Arcade can be used on your iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV. If you choose to switch devices, you and pick up where you left off on another. You can even play Apple TV offline, so you won't have to worry about your internet connection.
What are some games available for Apple Arcade?
We don't have a full list quite yet, but some of the games featured were Beyond the Steel Sky, Where Cards Fall, Fantasian, Lifelike, and Overland.
How much will it cost?
Pricing and more details to come in the next little while. Family can share the new feature for no additional cost.
When can I get Apple Arcade?
You can access and subscribe to Apple Arcade in the fall of 2019. It'll be available in 150 countries and regions.
Any questions?
Are you as super excited for Apple Arcade as we are? We know once this innovative new streaming service launches, we'll be playing non-stop and talking about all the greatest and funniest games, but what do you think? Let us know if you have any comments about Apple Arcade in the comments below!