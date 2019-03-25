Apple has announced something groundbreaking in the world of online and mobile gaming, and it's called Apple Arcade. So what exactly is this new and innovated gaming subscription service? We have all the details for you right here! What is Apple Arcade? Apple Arcade the world's first game subscription service for mobile, desktop, and living room that is allowing artists and developers a brand new platform to share their digital visions and gaming masterpieces. From immersive AR, to groundbreaking multiplayer, Apple allows you to access over 100 new and exclusive games with a single subscription. That means you can't find any of there games on any other mobile platform.

Apple Arcade is like the perfect avenue for expanding creativity.

All the game's features, content, and future updates will be automatically included with your subscription, and Apple Arcade games cannot collect any data or information about how you play their games without your consent. Apple Arcade will recommend different games to you and your family (that can enjoy the new gaming platform for no additional charge!) and you can access the Apple Arcade from a new area in the App Store. What Apple devices work with Apple Arcade?