Zen Pinball Champion PubSource: Zen Studios

What you need to know

  • Zen Pinball Party has been updated to add a new table.
  • The classic 1998 table The Champion Pub is now available to play.

Apple Arcade pinball game Zen Pinball Party has been updated to add the classic 1998 table The Champion Pub to the mix. The updated app is available for download from the App Store now.

This being an Apple Arcade game, there are no in-app purchases. That means that the new table is all yours right out the gate — ready and waiting for you to play!

Welcome to Champion Pub, kid! Train hard and battle brawler after brawler in front of a packed house. Knock out five in a row and you'll be crowned Pub Champion!

The new table joins a growing collection that includes King Fu Panda, Trolls, and more.

Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring DreamWork Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Hasbro's My Little Pony, Williams' Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and much more. Players can also jump into the competition with real-time online matches that pit their pinball skills against opponents all around the world.

Those who already have Zen Pinball Party installed will see the update in the App Store now. Everyone else can download the game now so long as they have an Apple Arcade subscription, priced at $4.99 per month. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

