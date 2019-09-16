Tap Confirm to start the trial and sign up for Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is the new gaming subscription service from Apple that lives in the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac devices. While the original launch date is Sept. 19, Apple decided to drop it a little early on the iPhone only with iOS 13 beta. Here's everything you need to know about how to get started with it.

Once Family Sharing is set up, other people in the Family should be able to access Arcade from the App Store without issue. Simply launch the App Store , then tap on the Arcade tab.

If you don't use Family Sharing, then Apple Arcade will still cost the same and work with your individual Apple ID. But the best value is to share your low-cost subscription with five other people.

Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 a month, and included in this low price is the ability to share with up to five other family members through Family Sharing.

If you are planning to let your kids access Apple Arcade to entertain themselves with games, you may want to look into making sure that they can only access age-appropriate games and content. This can be done with Parental Controls.

There are a lot of amazing games that you'll be able to find in Apple Arcade. Many of them will support MFi game controllers, and since it's on iOS 13, you're also able to use a PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 or Xbox One S controller as well. Pairing your favorite game controller is easy (if you have a MFi controller, such as the Nimbus Steel Series, follow the instructions that it came with).

How to select and start playing a game

All Apple Arcade games are exclusive to the service, so you can't buy them individually or even play them on other mobile platforms like Android (the exclusivity is only for mobile though, so consoles and PC are fine).

Once you have started your trial or just have an active subscription, you pretty much download them like regular apps from the App Store, except they're only found in the Arcade section.

Launch the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Go to the Arcade section. Browse through and find a game that you want to play. Tap the Get button when viewing a game to initiate the download. Once it is done downloading, just tap Play. Optionally, you can play any Apple Arcade game by tapping the icon on your Home Screen to launch it, like any other app.

How to pick up and play on a different device

The games in Apple Arcade will support cloud saves, so your game save data is usually automatically saved and uploaded to your Apple ID's iCloud Storage. As long as you are logged in to the same Apple ID on a different device, you can re-download an Apple Arcade game and then pick up where you left off automatically.

If you want to manage the individual app and game data in your iCloud storage, just do the following:

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on your Apple ID at the top. Tap iCloud. Select Manage Storage (this may take a while to open depending on how much data you have stored here). Scroll down and find the app or game you want to manage save data for. Tap the app or game. Select Delete data if you want to get rid of it.

How to cancel Apple Arcade

Decide that Apple Arcade isn't for you? No worries, it's easy to cancel.

Launch the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on your Apple ID in the top right corner. Select Subscriptions. Select Apple Arcade. Tap Cancel Free Trial or Cancel Subscription. Note that if you cancel the trial before the trial period is over, it will end the trial immediately. Confirm your cancellation.

Troubleshooting Apple Arcade

If you are having issues with Apple Arcade, we may suggest the following:

Try signing out of your Apple ID and then sign back in if there are any download issues.

Try rebooting or resetting your iPhone or iPad.

Make sure Family Sharing is properly set up.

Game on!

Apple Arcade is a must for any iOS gamers who have been missing premium gaming experiences on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. You get the first month for free and it's a very reasonable $4.99 a month after. We think it's well worth the cost and will be spending all of our free time checking out the new Apple Arcade games.

Have any questions about Apple Arcade? What do you think of it so far? Let us know in the comments.

