What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has landed 12 SAG Award nominations.
- The nominations include two recurring TV shows and a movie.
- The winners will be announced on February 27.
Some of the biggest names on Apple TV+ have been nominated for SAG Awards, with CODA, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show all involved. The winners will be announced during a live simulcast at the 28th Annual SAG Awards on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
CODA has picked up two SAG Award nominations with Troy Kotsur picking up a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role while also becoming the first solo Deaf actor to receive a SAG Award nomination. The Tragedy of Macbeth isn't even available to stream yet, but Denzel Washington has been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, too. Shakespeare fans will be able to take in his performance from this Friday, January 14.
Other nominations include both Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon duking it out for the same award — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series — as well as five nominations for Ted Lasso and its stars. Four of those are across two categories, making for an interesting awards night.
The full rundown of nominations reads:
Motion Pictures (3)
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - "CODA"
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
"The Morning Show" (4)
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Aniston
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Reese Witherspoon
"Ted Lasso" (5)
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Brett Goldstein
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Hannah Waddingham
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Juno Temple
Apple TV+ continues to earn recognition for some of the best content on streaming TV right now — a bargain at just $4.99 per month. It's even better value if you take advantage of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
