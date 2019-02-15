Apple's Beats brand has unveiled a new collection of its Studio3 headphones, each featuring the logo and colors of an NBA team. There is a new colorway for the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors, each featuring the team's branding.

These Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, worn by some of your favorite players, feature your team's authentic colors and iconic logos. The final result is a collection designed just for the fans, honoring the spirit and emotion that makes up each of the six available team options

The tech in the Beats Studio3 headphones themselves remains unchanged. They feature 22 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 wireless chip for easy pairing, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri when connected to an iOS device. The NBA line is currently only available at Apple for $350, but may make its way to other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in the near future.

Beats by Dr. Dre is the official headphone and audio partner of the NBA and the plan to launch a line of co-branded headphones was revealed when that deal was signed back in September, 2018. Players will no doubt be rocking the new cans, and it's possible that we'll see more NBA-themed headphones from Beats with other models getting a makeover or other teams being represented.

