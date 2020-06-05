Apple could finally reveal a services bundle and it couldn't come at a better time. Of course, the devil is always in the details. The package I'd like to see is $20 per month and features services for the entire family.
Where we are
Cupertino currently offers four entertainment subscription services, including Apple New+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and Apple TV+. Created at various times over the past few years, these services are priced as follows:
- Apple News+, $10 per month, access for up to six family members included
- Apple Arcade, $5 per month, with up to six family members
- Apple Music, $10 per month or $15 for up to six family members
- Apple TV+, $5 for up to six family members
There's also iCloud storage, which is available at various price points. The least expensive family plan is $2.99 per month and includes 200GB of storage.
If you purchased all four entertainment subscription services plus iCloud storage for your family, the monthly price is $38. This number rises to $45 per month if you get the 2TB iCloud storage plan.
What Apple should offer
Before bundling its packages, Apple would be wise to:
- Eliminate the Apple Music family plan and instead offer Apple Music for $10/month for up to six family members.
- Remove the 200GB iCloud storage plan and replace it with a 1TB plan at $5/month.
Under this scenario, the cost of these plans purchased separately would become $35 per month.
In creating a bundle, Apple should keep things simple. A good starting point on this would be to offer 1TB of iCloud storage for free. From there, Apple should charge $20/month for all four entertainment packages. In other words, this bundle would save subscribers $15/month.
Also worth considering
Of the four services shown above, Apple News+ is the one least based on entertainment. Another solution could be to forget about Apple News+ and bundle the other three for $15, then offer Apple News+ as a $5 add-on.
Regardless, I'm convinced $20 per month is the best solution for Apple and the price point that would generate the most interest among users. Throwing free iCloud storage in the mix would be another essential component to making this work.
The company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on Monday, June 22. Hopefully, we'll hear more about Apple's possible bundling plan then.
What say you?
Tell us the type of bundling plan you'd like Apple to offer in the comments below.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This is how to check if a used iPhone or iPad was stolen from Apple
With several Apple stores looted and their display devices stolen, make sure you know how to spot if a device was stolen from Apple.
No, this mockup isn’t the iPhone 13
There's a 3D-printed mockup doing the rounds and people claim it's the iPhone 13. But there are a few problems with that. Starting with the fact it isn't.
This is how Apple will keep people safe when reopening Apple Park
Apple has already started bringing people back to Apple Park, but things aren't how they were before COVID-19.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs around
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled smart plug for your home.