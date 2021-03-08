Apple has kicked off International Women's Month with a ton of new collections available across its services for International Women's Day.

The App Store is currently featuring an interview with Chantelle Cole and Niamh Fitzgerald, the creators of Mini Motorways, one of the most popular games on Apple Arcade. You can read the entire interview with both developers on the App Store.

App Store

The App Store is also highlighting a collection of Awesome Women-Led Apps like Shine, Hopscotch, Kitchen Stories, Ground News, and Marigold. It also is highlighting Gaming's Greatest Heroines with titles like Forgotten Anne, GRIS, Life is Strange, Florence, Dandara, Gone Home, Alien: Isolation, Powerpuff Girls: Monkey Mania, Never Alone: Ki Edition, Once Upon a Tower, and Monument Valley 2.

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts has also put together a collection called The Power of Sisterhood which features a ton of different podcasts through different sections titled We Lead the Way, We Slay, We Build Community, We Are Independent, We Nurture, and We Are Many.

Apple Music

Apple Music is also featuring a ton of music from female artists under its International Women's Day feature. The collection features highlights of specific artists, women-led playlists, as well as a collection of music videos. Some stations on Apple Music Radio are also playing female artists for the day.

Apple Books

Apple Books has also assembled a collection called Women Write History, which features both books and audiobooks from female authors and storytellers. You can read and listen to all of the content through the Apple Books app.

Apple TV

The Apple TV app, which is available on a number of streaming devices, has also launched a collection titled Women's History in the Making. The collection features women-led content on Apple TV+ as well as highlights on other films and television shows.