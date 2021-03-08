What you need to know
- Apple is celebrating International Women's Day with a slew of collections across its services.
- Content celebrating women is available on Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+, and more.
Apple has kicked off International Women's Month with a ton of new collections available across its services for International Women's Day.
The App Store is currently featuring an interview with Chantelle Cole and Niamh Fitzgerald, the creators of Mini Motorways, one of the most popular games on Apple Arcade. You can read the entire interview with both developers on the App Store.
App Store
The App Store is also highlighting a collection of Awesome Women-Led Apps like Shine, Hopscotch, Kitchen Stories, Ground News, and Marigold. It also is highlighting Gaming's Greatest Heroines with titles like Forgotten Anne, GRIS, Life is Strange, Florence, Dandara, Gone Home, Alien: Isolation, Powerpuff Girls: Monkey Mania, Never Alone: Ki Edition, Once Upon a Tower, and Monument Valley 2.
Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts has also put together a collection called The Power of Sisterhood which features a ton of different podcasts through different sections titled We Lead the Way, We Slay, We Build Community, We Are Independent, We Nurture, and We Are Many.
Apple Music
Apple Music is also featuring a ton of music from female artists under its International Women's Day feature. The collection features highlights of specific artists, women-led playlists, as well as a collection of music videos. Some stations on Apple Music Radio are also playing female artists for the day.
Apple Books
Apple Books has also assembled a collection called Women Write History, which features both books and audiobooks from female authors and storytellers. You can read and listen to all of the content through the Apple Books app.
Apple TV
The Apple TV app, which is available on a number of streaming devices, has also launched a collection titled Women's History in the Making. The collection features women-led content on Apple TV+ as well as highlights on other films and television shows.
Apple Fitness
In addition to celebrating the holiday with some new workouts on Apple Fitness+, Apple is also hosting an Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
And more
This is just some of the content available for Internation Women's Month across Apple's services. The company announced a full lineup of content for the entire month of March earlier this month.
