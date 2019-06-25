Apple has confirmed in a new internal support document that the current betas for macOS Catalina do not support multiple iTunes libraries. First spotted by MacRumors, the minor change throws in wrinkle for users who have multiple libraries.

With the introduction of macOS Catalina, Apple is introducing far reaching changes to iTunes which breaks it off into three separate apps: Music, TV and Podcasts. One area that is affecting are iTunes libraries.

For the time being, the first two developer betas and the first public beta of macOS Catalina do not support switching between multiple iTunes libraries. You'll have to select one library to use as your default prior to installing the macOS Catalina beta and the rest of the libraries will remain in the location you saved them.

To select a specific library, just quit iTunes, press on the Options key as you open it again and you'll be greeted with the option to select your library of choice.

Apple does suggest that future support for multiple iTunes libraries could arrive with the official release of macOS Catalina in the fall. Until the, you're stuck with one if you're using the beta.

macOS Catalina: The preview

