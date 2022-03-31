What you need to know
- Apple has released the official trailer for "It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown."
- The new special will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15.
- "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown,'' will debut on Friday, April 29.
Charlie Brown is coming back to Apple TV+ for Earth Day with a new special.
Today, Apple announced that "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15. The special, which will focus on environmentalism in celebration of Earth Day, will also feature a song from singer-songwriter Ben Folds.
In celebration of Earth Day, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" follows Sally's bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it's just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith.
You can check out the trailer for the upcoming Earth Day special below:
The company also revealed that the next Peanuts special, "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown,'' will debut on Friday, April 29.
Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the new Earth Day Peanuts special, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown." In addition, the classic Peanuts special from Mendelson/Melendez Productions, "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown,'' is also coming soon to Apple TV+ in celebration of the environment, and will make its Apple TV+ debut on April 29. To celebrate Arbor Day, Charlie Brown's baseball team turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game.
"It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15. If you want to enjoy the new special in the best picture quality, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
