Charlie Brown is coming back to Apple TV+ for Earth Day with a new special.

Today, Apple announced that "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15. The special, which will focus on environmentalism in celebration of Earth Day, will also feature a song from singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

In celebration of Earth Day, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" follows Sally's bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it's just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming Earth Day special below: