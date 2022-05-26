What you need to know
- Apple has updated its Apple Developer app with new features including support for SharePlay.
- The Apple Developer app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. There are even iMessage stickers.
- The new update is available in the App Store ahead of June 6's WWDC22 kick-off.
Apple has today updated the Apple Developer app, available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, as it gets ready for WWDC22. The big event will kick off on June 6 and Apple has made sure that its developer app is now ready for the big day.
With WWDC expected to see the announcement of iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and more, all eyes will be on that June 6 opening keynote to see what Apple unveils. But beyond that, WWDC is an event that allows developers to learn about what Apple is working on for those new updates, including changes that they can leverage with their apps. This new Apple Developer app is to help those developers get as much out of a virtual WWDC as possible. Changes include support for SharePlay and more.
Thank you for your feedback! New in this release:
- Explore all WWDC22 has to offer, including session videos, Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.
- Sign up for interactive activities like Digital Lounges and labs directly inside the Developer app.
- Watch videos together using SharePlay.
Developers who already have the Apple Developer app installed will be able to get the update now via the App Store. Everyone else can now download the app for free on their various devices.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
