Apple has today dropped the trailer for Black Bird, a new drama series coming to Apple TV+ on July 8.

The new show is a "gritty, suspenseful psychological thriller" based on the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption.

It stars Taron Egerton as a high school football hero son of a decorated policeman who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison:

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman's son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Six episodes will debut on Apple TV+, starting with two on July 8 and then a weekly episode through Friday, August 5.