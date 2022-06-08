What you need to know
- Black Bird is a new drama series coming to Apple TV+.
- It's a six-episode series starring Taron Egerton.
- It tells the thrilling story of a prisoner offered the chance to get parole by befriending a criminally insane serial killer.
Apple has today dropped the trailer for Black Bird, a new drama series coming to Apple TV+ on July 8.
The new show is a "gritty, suspenseful psychological thriller" based on the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption.
It stars Taron Egerton as a high school football hero son of a decorated policeman who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison:
Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman's son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.
Six episodes will debut on Apple TV+, starting with two on July 8 and then a weekly episode through Friday, August 5.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and Macs, as well as the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Klarna CEO on Apple Pay Later: 'Plagiarism is the highest form of flattery'
Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski says that Apple Pay Later is a great win for consumers worldwide, but noted that "plagiarism is also the highest form of flattery."
Tim Cook admits Apple's remote work policy could change
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company is running "the mother of all experiments" in testing its remote work hybrid policy and says Apple is trying to find the best of both worlds.
There's a lot to love about what iOS 16 is bringing to the table this fall
Apple kicked WWDC off with iOS 16. This huge update has a little bit of something for everyone!
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.