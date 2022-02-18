In this teaser video, Stewart is back in front of a studio audience sharing laughs, jokes and most importantly "problems," as he tackles the stock market and Robinhood and speaks with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, giving viewers an idea of what's in store this season.

Apple TV+ today reveals a sneak-peek at the new episodes of the Writers Guild Award-nominated series "The Problem With Jon Stewart," which will return in a new weekly format, beginning Thursday, March 3, along with the series' official companion podcast.

Apple has dropped a hilarious new teaser for The Problem With Jon Stewart, which airs new episodes on Apple TV+ on March 3.

The new trailer confirms Stewart will cover all of the hottest topics going on in the world right now including the stock market, climate, race, and media.

The Problem with Jon Stewart also comes with its own weekly companion podcast.

Apple's list of Apple TV+ shows on Apple TV+ continues to grow. Just this week the company added Lincoln's Dilemma and Severance, both of which are now available to stream.

Apple has also ordered a new food-based docuseries called Omnivore starring chef René Redzepi and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.