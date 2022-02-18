What you need to know
- The Problem with Jon Stewart is coming back to Apple TV+.
- New episodes are dropping on March 3.
- Apple has released a hilarious new teaser trailer.
Apple has dropped a hilarious new teaser for The Problem With Jon Stewart, which airs new episodes on Apple TV+ on March 3.
The company stated:
Apple TV+ today reveals a sneak-peek at the new episodes of the Writers Guild Award-nominated series "The Problem With Jon Stewart," which will return in a new weekly format, beginning Thursday, March 3, along with the series' official companion podcast.
In this teaser video, Stewart is back in front of a studio audience sharing laughs, jokes and most importantly "problems," as he tackles the stock market and Robinhood and speaks with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, giving viewers an idea of what's in store this season.
The new trailer confirms Stewart will cover all of the hottest topics going on in the world right now including the stock market, climate, race, and media.
The Problem with Jon Stewart also comes with its own weekly companion podcast.
Apple's list of Apple TV+ shows on Apple TV+ continues to grow. Just this week the company added Lincoln's Dilemma and Severance, both of which are now available to stream.
Apple has also ordered a new food-based docuseries called Omnivore starring chef René Redzepi and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
6.1-inch iPhone 14 model expected to feature LTPS OLED display, says report
A new report indicates that BOE is expected to supply Apple with a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display for one of its iPhone 14 models later this year.
Review: Display your favorite photo memories with the Aura Mason Luxe
Have a lot of photos that you want to display in your home? Then you should consider the Mason Luxe digital photo frame from Aura.
Shareholder group raises 'significant concern' over Tim Cook's pay
A top shareholder group has warned that Tim Cook's compensation as Apple CEO raises 'significant concern', in particular with regard to a massive stock award he got last year.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.