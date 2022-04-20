Apple has today unveiled another trailer for its hotly-anticipated documentary Prehistoric Planet.

The new Apple TV+ show was announced earlier this month, from Apple:

Apple TV+ today revealed a glimpse at its highly anticipated natural history event series "Prehistoric Planet," from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit ("Planet Earth"), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, the five-episode groundbreaking series will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

The show will air in a unique one episode per day format from May 23 through 27, combining wildlife filmmaking and state-of-the-art technology to create a one-of-a-kind visual experience. Naturally, the show will be narrated by David Attenborough and scored by Hans Zimmer, the winning combination from BBC's Planet Earth II. The BBC Studios Natural History Unit is also producing the show and visual effects come via MPC which worked on both The Lion King and The Jungle Book.

The show will be available on Apple TV+ on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.