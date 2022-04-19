What you need to know
- Thriller Now & Then is an all-new Apple TV+ show.
- It's a bilingual series about friends reunited after losing one of their group 20 years earlier.
- It stars Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez.
Apple has today released a trailer for Now & Then, which will debut on Apple TV+ on May 20.
The company stated:
Apple TV+ today released the trailer for "Now & Then," the highly anticipated, bilingual eight-episode thriller set to launch globally with three episodes on Friday, May 20, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes weekly every Friday through June 24.
The show, set in Miami and filmed in both English and Spanish, stars Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez as well as José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.
From Apple:
"Now & Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.
The new Apple TV+ show is the latest to join Apple's ever-growing slate of exciting original content, with Apple boasting a couple of recent breakthrough shows including Severance, Pachinko, and Slow Horses.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
WhatsApp begins testing its new message reactions feature on iOS
WhatsApp has begun to test its new message reactions, making the new feature available to a limited number of people who are part of the company's TestFlight beta.
Investor lost $650k in crypto and NFTs through this iCloud scam
An investor had $650,000-worth of cryptocurrencies and NFTs stolen after handing over an Apple verification code to a caller posing as Apple.
WhatsApp readies more granular control of your 'Last Seen' status
The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a new change that will give people more control over their 'Last Seen' status.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.