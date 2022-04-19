Apple has today released a trailer for Now & Then, which will debut on Apple TV+ on May 20.

The company stated:

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for "Now & Then," the highly anticipated, bilingual eight-episode thriller set to launch globally with three episodes on Friday, May 20, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes weekly every Friday through June 24.

The show, set in Miami and filmed in both English and Spanish, stars Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez as well as José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.