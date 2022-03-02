What you need to know
- Apple has a new drama coming to TV+ called Slow Horses.
- It's about British spies demoted because of career-ending mistakes.
- The new series now has a trailer and an April 1 release date.
Apple has confirmed its new TV+ drama Slow Horses will debut on April 1, and has released a new trailer for the series.
The company stated:
Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for "Slow Horses," the keenly anticipated espionage series starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, launching globally on Friday, April 1. Adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron's first novel in the "Slow Horses" series, the six-episode drama will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday.
Apple says its new Apple TV+ show is a "darkly humorous espionage drama" following a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who end up in a dumping ground department at MI5 because of career-ending mistakes. The series stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and more.
Apple continues to invest in original content for its emerging streaming platform. Earlier this week it announced that it had signed Kodi Smit-McPhee for a new series titled Disclaimer. From Tuesday:
2022 Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee has reportedly signed on to work on the upcoming Apple TV+ show Disclaimer.
A Deadline report citing The Ankler says that Smit-McPhee will join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in a show that also has Sacha Baron Cohen as a potential collaborator.
The new Apple TV+ show is written by Alfonso Cuarón and is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
