2022 Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee has reportedly signed on to work on the upcoming Apple TV+ show Disclaimer.

A Deadline report citing The Ankler says that Smit-McPhee will join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in a show that also has Sacha Baron Cohen as a potential collaborator.

The new Apple TV+ show is written by Alfonso Cuarón and is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight.

Deadline has the lowdown on what the show should have to offer:

In it, Blanchett will play Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, one that reveals her darkest secret.

There's no timeframe for when The Disclaimer will hit our TV screens but it has all of the hallmarks of another Apple TV+ winner. The names are definitely there, especially if more are still to come.

